Azman Air, a Nigerian airline, has suspended operations and directed all of its staff to take unpaid leave as a matter of course

It confirmed that all of their planes are receiving maintenance at the same time that this is taking place

Azman Air went on to state that the airline's domestic operations and staff are expected to resume in October 2024

The Nigerian airline Azman Air has ceased operations and instructed all of its employees to take mandatory unpaid leave.

Azman Air stated that the resumption of the airline's domestic operations and staff is planned for October 2024.

Nurudeen Aliyu, the public relations officer for Azman Air, verified this information to Leadership.

He claimed that this is happening while every one of their aircraft is undergoing maintenance.

He continued by saying that employees and the airline's domestic operations are scheduled to return in October 2024.

“Two of our aircrafts are in maintenance and 3 are due for C-check and that’s why we suspended our domestic operation. Our aircraft will be back in October.

“The overhead is heavy so the management decided to put the company on hold,” Aliyu stated.

A source however told The Guardian that the airline is facing financial difficulties due to lack of revenue, explaining that sending workes on leave without pay was a way to cut costs.

According to a memo dated August 3, 2023, and signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau, the human resources manager, only eight senior employees are excused from the required leave.

The circular titled ‘Placement Of Leave Without Pay,’ read,

“As you are aware our domestic operations have been put on hold for a while, due to the conveyance of our Aircraft for C-Checks and the MROS’ has given a longer time of completion write and communicate its decision that all staff has been placed on Leave Without Pay with effect from 1” August, 2023.″

