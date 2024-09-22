President Bola Tinubu has ordered law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts against cybercriminals and transnational car theft syndicates

The EFCC recently returned $180,300 and 53 stolen vehicles to Canada, part of a coordinated response against organized crime

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to preventing the country from becoming a destination for stolen property and illicit wealth

President Bola Tinubu has directed a comprehensive crackdown on cybercriminals and organised crime groups involved in transnational car thefts.

The President issued this directive to key security and law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Tinubu said Nigeria is no destination for fraudulently obtained items. Photo: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

These agencies have been tasked with intensifying efforts to curb the possession and trafficking of stolen vehicles.

The directive is contained in a press statement made public by Bayo Onanuga, the president's Special Adviser on information and strategy.

Tinubu's iron-clad stance against cybercrimes

One of the President's core strategies is depriving criminals of the benefits of their illegal activities.

This stance aligns with the recent action taken by the EFCC, which returned 53 stolen vehicles and $180,300 to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on behalf of two Canadian victims of cybercrime perpetrated by Nigerian nationals.

Tinubu said:

"Nigeria is not a destination for stolen vehicles and a haven for illicit wealth from foreign countries. "

Tinubu lauds EFCC's operation

President Tinubu commended the EFCC for its collaboration with international partners and praised their coordinated response in addressing the menace of transnational car theft.

He expressed concern over the rising involvement of organized crime groups in exporting stolen vehicles to Nigeria, reinforcing that the country will not serve as a haven for stolen property or illicit wealth.

EFCC returns stolen $180,300, 53 cars to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had returned stolen $180,300 and 53 vehicles to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the items were fraudulently taken by some Nigerians from Canadian citizens.

Olukoyede stated this while speaking at the signing ceremony for the return of the recovered vehicles and funds on Friday, September 6.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng