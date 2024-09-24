The minister of state for defence, Muhammed Bello Matawalle, said those accusing him of sponsoring banditry should present their evidence

Matawalle said his accusers hated him because of his fearlessness in tackling criminal elements when he was Zamfara governor

The former governor alleged that ”Zamfara is a very complex state with terrible human beings with devilish ideas”

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for defence, Muhammed Bello Matawalle, said his fearlessness in tackling criminal elements made him unpopular in Zamfara state.

Matawalle said he was unpopular among those engaged in criminal activities, stating that they were politicians.

“Yes, they are politicians, and I go after them.”

“The people who oppose me do so because I go after them,” he added.

The former Zamfara state governor stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, September 24.

The minister said those accusing him of sponsoring banditry should bring any proof of

“I have always acted in good faith, as have other governors who engaged in dialogue with bandits, including the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, and the Governor of Sokoto State. Yet, I seem to be singled out, perhaps because Zamfara is a complex state with terrible human beings with devilish ideas.”

He said he was not the only governor who dialogue with bandits as Niger and Sokoto governors did the same, Daily Trust reports.

Matawalle said he was being singled out because it is Zamfara.

”Zamfara is a very complex state with terrible human beings with devilish ideas”

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Dauda Lawal said Matawalle has questions relating to crime to answer.

Lawal, the No.1 citizen of Zamfara state, levelled heavy allegations against his predecessor in a now-viral interview on national television.

The PDP chieftain said he had information at his disposal that allegedly indicted Matawalle for aiding and abetting banditry.

Matawalle: "Only governor who swore by holy Quran”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Matawalle reacted to the allegation of sponsoring banditry in Zamfara state.

Matawalle denied the allegation stating that he had sworn by the Holy Quran that he had no hand or connection with bandits.

He said his heart is clean and he is not happy with what is happening and the state of insecurity in the northwest state.

