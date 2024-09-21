Lagos State, in partnership with the Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI), will observe 'Car Free Day' on September 22, 2024, promoting sustainable urban mobility

In a bid to promote sustainable urban mobility and environmental health, the Lagos State government, in collaboration with the Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI) and other stakeholders, will observe the annual 'Car Free Day' on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

This initiative encourages road users and motorists to set aside their cars for a day and embrace active and inclusive means of transport, such as walking and cycling, known as Non-Motorised Transport (NMT).

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized the primary aim of the initiative in a statement, noting that it seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of non-motorised transport.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality, accounting for 6% of global deaths. Increasing physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviour are essential steps in promoting public health, as people of all ages and abilities can benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Encouraging sustainable transport and physical activity

The event also provides an opportunity for cities and governments to advance public transport systems, offering viable and reliable alternatives to private cars in urban areas. It underscores the importance of non-motorised transport by prioritising walking, cycling, and inclusive mobility.

Osiyemi further explained that the event, involving the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with other ministries, departments, agencies, and LUDI, aims to educate the public on the significance of environmental health and its direct impact on the well-being of the people.

Hundreds of participants are expected to gather at Ahmadu Bello Way for a day filled with fun and exciting activities, such as cycling, cycling training, cycling competitions, skating, stretches, music, and dance.

