Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

FCT, Abuja - The National Technical Study Group (NTSG) has released the list of the top eight cleanest states in the country.

The states that made the list have prioritized and given meaning to the popular saying that cleanest is next to godliness.

Lagos and all southwest states missing from the list Photo credit: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

They’ve put words to action by ensuring that their environment gets the needed attention to prevent the widespread of airborne diseases and pollution.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, below are the eight cleanest states in Nigeria.

Top 8 cleanest states in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-controlled state has invested heavily in sanitation facilities to continue to maintain a neat and clean environment.

The oil-rich state in the south-south region has different initiatives in addressing environmental pollution and organizes constant awareness to educate the public on the importance of clean surroundings.

Ebonyi state

The southeast state is dedicated to ensuring wastes are discarded properly in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled state has also built modern facilities to keep up with neatness and avoid environmental hazards.

These efforts and much have helped the state remain on the ranking of one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

Cross River

What comes to mind at the mention of the name Calabar, the capital city of Cross River state is the cleanest and environment-friendly city.

Cross River is another south-south state that has constantly emphasized creating a healthy environment.

The state government has also engaged the people in various projects to promote tree planting to control soil erosion and fresh air for the people.

Enugu state

Enugu state government has an environment that is always conducive to both residents and visitors.

This is due to different sanitary initiatives and programmes to keep the surroundings clean.

The PDP-led government provides bins and modern waste infrastructures to reduce pollution and dumping of dirt in the state.

5. Delta state

Delta state like many of the states on the list of cleanest Nigerian states has different sanitation projects and regulations.

The PDP-controlled state ensures a healthy living environment by making sure residents and waste collectors adhere to the regulations.

These have helped the state to remain one of the cleanest places to live in Nigeria.

Edo state

Edo state involved the school students in its cleanliness campaigns by engaging them in different methods on the importance of a healthy environment.

The government also teaches residents both in the urban areas and communities how to dispose of garbage and the benefits of living in neat environments.

This has helped the students to be aware of the importance of a healthy environment.

Plateau state

Plateau state is another clean state to visit and live in Nigeria.

The northcentral state places much emphasis on cleanliness to combat waste problems.

The PDP-controlled state implements different initiatives to keep the environment tidy and maintain its natural beauty

Abuja

The nation’s capital city, Abuja has enjoyed regular sanitation consideration and environmental cleanliness from almost every administration.

This might be because important dignitaries come in and out of the Federal Capital of Territory (FCT).

The FCTA administration constantly urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly as part of their collective effort.

As reported by PM News, according to the STONE Pro-Max 2023 conducted by NTSG on Clean Up Nigeria, Akwa Ibom topped the chart with a cumulative score of 72 per cent.

Ebonyi and FCT closely followed Akwa Ibom in second and third positions with 50 and 47 per cent scores respectively.

Source: Legit.ng