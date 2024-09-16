President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on this year's commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, a day set aside for the birthday of the holy prophet

President Tinubu urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray fervently for the nation and show love toward one another

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement on September 15, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of goodwill and congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on this year’s commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Eid Maulud: Tinubu tasks Muslims on prayer, love

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, September 15, extended a heartfelt greetings to Muslim faithful.

He charged the Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet’s exemplary conduct and teachings.

President Tinubu also urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion toward one another.

"The President urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet's exemplary conduct and noble teachings.

"As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues," part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Sunday, after a working visit to China and the United Kingdom.

FG declares public holiday for Eid ul Maulud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced Monday, September 16, as a public holiday for the celebration of the 2024 Eid ul Maulud

Legit.ng reports that the minister of the interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced that the holiday was to honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the noble deeds of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

