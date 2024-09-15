Abba Bichi, son of former DSS Director General Yusuf Bichi, has strongly denied accusations of fleeing after allegedly stealing $2 million from his father

Abba Bichi, son of the former Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has strongly denied allegations that he fled after allegedly stealing $2 million from his father.

The rumours, which surfaced on an online news portal, were quickly debunked by the young footballer, who called the claims baseless and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his family's reputation.

In response to the allegations, Abba Bichi took to social media to clear the air, sharing a podcast recorded from a stadium in Germany.

In the video, he dismissed the report, emphasizing that he remains committed to his football career and is currently based in Abuja, actively seeking club opportunities in Germany, The Nation reported.

His words:

“I am not on the run; I am pursuing my career goals and focusing on my development as a professional footballer. These rumors are not only false but ridiculous."

Abba Bichi enjoys support from his father

The video also featured an encouraging conversation between Abba and his father, Yusuf Bichi, which further disproved the rumours of family discord.

In the exchange, recorded after Abba’s team lost a match, Yusuf Bichi can be heard offering his son words of support.

Bishi said to his son:

“In life, you win some and lose some."

The conversation also involved Abba’s coach, identified as Mr. Thomas, who mentioned that the next game would be against Bayer Leverkusen.

Yusuf Bichi expressed optimism about the upcoming match, reaffirming his unwavering support for his son’s football aspirations.

The report of the alleged $2 million theft is the latest in a string of online attacks targeting Yusuf Bichi, who served as the Director General of the DSS for over six years.

