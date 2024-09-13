The Nigerian Police, through the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), dismantled an illegal refinery

Four suspects, identified as Emmanuel Nwachi, Adamu Bala, Nura Musa, and Bashir Abubakar, were apprehended

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun emphasized the Force’s commitment to eradicating oil theft and economic sabotage

Trans Amadi, River state - In a significant crackdown on oil theft and illegal bunkering, operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) have successfully dismantled an illegal refinery in Rivers State.

This operation, according to statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, September 13, underscored the Nigerian Police Force's renewed efforts to curb economic sabotage in the oil-rich region.

Police bust illegal refiners in Rivers state Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police speaks on refinery raid in Trans Amadi

The raid, which took place in collaboration with the Rivers State Police Command, led to the discovery of a storage facility in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

According to the state the facility, used for the illegal refining and storage of crude oil, was a hub for processing petroleum products without authorization.

40, 000ltrs of illegal refined petrolum busted

The police team found an alarming 40,000 liters of illegally refined petroleum products stored in 67 white tanks at the site, The Nation reported.

Egbetokun in a statement following the raid said:

"The discovery of this illegal facility is a testament to our resolve to combat oil theft and economic sabotage.

"We will continue to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice."

Police speaks on arrests, seizures

Egbetokun also stated that four individuals were arrested during the operation.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Nwachi, 58; Adamu Bala, 35; Nura Musa, 22; and Bashir Abubakar, 28, are now in police custody and are being interrogated for their involvement in the illegal refinery business.

The police also seized key equipment used in the refining process and promptly destroyed the site to prevent future illegal activities, The Punch reported.

Police commitment to combating oil theft

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun reiterated the Force's unwavering commitment to tackling crimes such as illegal oil bunkering, which continue to undermine Nigeria’s economy.

"This is a clear message to those who think they can sabotage our nation's economy.

"We remain steadfast in our duty to protect Nigeria’s resources and will continue to dismantle illegal operations like this across the country."

4 states get new police commissioners

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of four new Commissioners of Police to head the commands in Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom states.

The appointments, approved by PSC Chairman retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, follow recent promotions within the police force that created vacancies in several state commands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng