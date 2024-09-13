In a case that shocked the tech and business communities, Tyrese Haspil, 25, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old tech CEO

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the sentencing, which follows Haspil’s conviction on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, grand larceny, and burglary

The New York State Supreme Court jury found Haspil guilty on June 24, 2024, bringing a tragic chapter to a close

Fahim Saleh, the founder of several successful startups in , including the motorcycle ride-hailing service Gokada, was brutally murdered in his Manhattan apartment on July 13, 2020.

Haspil, who had worked as Saleh’s assistant, was found to have embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer through a series of elaborate financial schemes.

District Attorney Bragg condemned the senseless violence, highlighting Saleh’s generosity in giving Haspil a second chance after uncovering the theft of $35,000. Saleh, instead of pursuing criminal charges, offered a repayment plan. Yet, Haspil continued to steal, escalating the fraud to a staggering $400,000.

“Today, Tyrese Haspil is facing accountability for brutally murdering and decapitating Fahim Saleh, a kind, generous, and empathetic person who positively impacted the world,” Bragg was quoted to have said.

According to court records, Haspil began stealing from Saleh’s companies in 2018, creating fake PayPal accounts and corporate entities to siphon funds undetected. When confronted by Saleh in January 2020, Haspil repaid him using stolen money from a different scheme. Fearful that his ongoing fraud would be discovered, Haspil meticulously planned the murder to silence Saleh.

On the day of the killing, Haspil disguised himself in a black suit and mask, ambushing Saleh in the elevator of his apartment building. After tasing and stabbing Saleh multiple times, Haspil attempted to cover his tracks, returning the following day to dismember Saleh’s body. The horrific crime was discovered when Saleh’s cousin checked on him after not hearing from him for 24 hours.

Haspil was arrested days later at an Airbnb in New York, where he had booked a stay to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. Despite his attempts to evade detection, forensic and financial evidence linked him to the crime.

