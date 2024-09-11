Six states in the Southwest region of Nigeria have been said to have no less than eight airports, with many of them non-viable

Governors, present and past, have budgeted or spent N266 billion for the construction of these airports despite experts' warning

According to experts, some of the airport projects might not succeed and be profitable if completed

The six governors in the southwest of Nigeria, including the present and past, have reportedly voted over N266 billion for airport construction in their states. They are doing these despite the non-viability of the existing ones.

According to The Punch, industry experts have expressed concerns that some of the projects might not succeed or be profitable, but the governors have continued to pursue them.

An investigation has revealed that billions of naira have been spent on abandoned airport projects in the six southwest states of Nigeria, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti. This revelation is coming amid economic hardship and a call for hunger protests in the country.

Despite having either a completed airport or a project site, these states have a total of eight airport sites, with the Federal Government responsible for two and the state governments responsible for the remaining five uncompleted airports.

What is the most viable airport in Nigeria?

The Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, owned and operated by the Federal Government, is the most viable airport in the country. According to findings, over N266 billion of taxpayers' money has been spent or earmarked for five of the eight airports.

However, industry experts have criticized governors for pursuing airport projects despite professional advice, citing political gains and embezzlement of public funds as motivations.

Furthermore, only three of Nigeria's 22 airports are considered viable, contributing to the aviation sector's growth, while just four airports out of over 30 have been found to be economically viable, generating N5.57 trillion in foreign trade over 51 months.

Governors with uncompleted or abandoned airports

