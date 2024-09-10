The Delta State Government has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in commercial and public premises to enhance security and deter crime

Delta state - The Delta State Government has instructed owners of commercial and public premises across the state to install CCTV cameras as part of efforts to boost security and deter crime.

This initiative aims to improve safety in public spaces and provide critical evidence for investigations.

Penalties for non-compliance

The directive, issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, emphasizes that failure to comply with the law, which came into effect in July 2020, will result in a two-year imprisonment, a fine of N500,000, and the sealing of non-compliant premises, The Punch reported.

The law mandates that public places, such as shopping malls, eateries, cinemas, and schools, install smart surveillance cameras.

Delta govt outlines CCTV specifications

The state government detailed the specifications required for the cameras, including 4k resolution, night vision, and weather-proof capabilities for both indoor and outdoor use.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to residents' safety and stressed the importance of cooperation with security agencies to maintain a secure environment and keep businesses operational, Vanguard reported.

