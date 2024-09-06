In a significant move to address the welfare of inmates, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced an increase in the feeding allowance for prisoners

This decision comes in the wake of a viral video that exposed inadequate feeding conditions at a correctional center in Calabar, Cross River State

Additionally, the NCoS highlighted remarkable educational achievements among inmates, with over 1,000 pursuing university degrees and six studying for PhDs

In response to a viral video exposing poor feeding conditions at a Calabar correctional facility, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) announced on Thursday that the Federal Government has raised the feeding allowance for inmates.

Speaking at the monthly press briefing of the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee in Abuja, NCoS spokesperson Umar Abubakar explained that the increase was necessitated by the escalating cost of food.

Inmates pursuing Phds, first degrees. Photo source: NCoS

Source: Twitter

He emphasized the significant progress made in reforming inmates since the service's name change.

6 inmates working towards Phds

Abubakar also disclosed that over 1,000 inmates are currently pursuing university degrees, with six studying for PhDs.

"We have over 1,000 of our inmates who are actually going through their various degree programs, 282 doing their diploma and master’s degree programs, and six that are doing their PhD programs. Three of the PhD students are already writing their thesis," he said.

The NCoS has ordered a detailed investigation into the viral video, and Abubakar noted that he could not comment further until the investigation's outcome is known. He also highlighted the Federal Government's 50 percent increase in the feeding allowance for inmates, marking the first phase of the review.

In addition to the feeding allowance, Abubakar stressed the NCoS's commitment to creating a conducive environment for inmates to fulfill its mandate of reformation and rehabilitation.

The NCoS's efforts aim to change the psyche and behavior of inmates, aiding their re-entry into society and ensuring public safety through reformatory activities.

Source: Legit.ng