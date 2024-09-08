In a remarkable act of generosity, the Methodist Bishop of Nsukka, Rev. John Eze, has donated free fuel to motorbike riders in Eha Amufu, Enugu State

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on commercial motorcyclists amidst the country's economic downturn

The Bishop's gesture has been widely praised by the community, bringing smiles and relief to many

In a heartwarming response to the economic challenges facing Nigeria, the Methodist Bishop of Nsukka, Rev. John Eze, has extended a generous hand to the motorbike riders of Eha Amufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Bishop's unexpected donation of free fuel has brought much-needed relief to the commercial motorcyclists and their passengers.

The benevolent act, which took place at the Eha Amufu Motor Park, saw hundreds of motorbike riders, commonly known as "okada" riders, lining up to receive the free fuel.

This initiative was aimed at easing the financial strain on these hardworking individuals and ensuring smoother commutes for the community.

"I am thrilled to see the smiles on the faces of these hardworking bike riders," Bishop Eze remarked in a statement to the press on Sunday. "As a church, we are committed to serving the community and making a positive impact on people’s lives."

The gesture has been met with widespread acclaim from the community. Mr. Chukwuma Okoro, one of the beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Bishop Eze, for this wonderful gesture. This will go a long way in helping us sustain our families."

The Bishop's act of kindness has not only provided immediate relief but has also sparked a wave of appreciation and prayers on social media. Community members have been vocal in their praise, highlighting the positive impact of such generosity.

"Please join us in praying for Bishop Eze and his ministry as they continue to touch lives in Eha Amufu and beyond," the beneficiaries urged.

This remarkable display of compassion by Bishop Eze shows the vital role of community support and the enduring spirit of generosity in times of economic hardship.

Pastor gets 100k, other gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has blessed an unidentified pastor who rode a bicycle from Benue to Rivers State to see him.

In a post via his verified Facebook handle on Sunday, Apostle Chibuzor shared pictures of the pastor as he rolled out the rewards he gave him.

