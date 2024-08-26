Governor Seyi Makinde's commissioner for environment in Oyo state, Mogbanjubola Olawale, has been attacked with sticks and other objects by some hoodlums

The commissioner and his team arrived at the Mobil, Ring Road in Ibadan, the state capital, for a clean-up in the area when the assailants attacked them

Olawale's team members were severely injured and rushed to hospitals for medical attention, and their vehicles were damaged

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde's commissioner for environment, Hon. Mogbanjubola Olawale Jagaban, on Monday, August 26, was attacked by some unknown hoodlums while he was leading a clearing operation at Mobil, Ring Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

It was learned that Olawale and his team from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources were ambushed by the hoodlums while trying to clear the area of encroachers and debris.

Hoodlums attacked Oyo commissioner for environment Photo Credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

How Oyo commissioner was attacked

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums used sticks and other objects to attack the team, leaving several members injured and vehicles damaged. Some team members were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

The witness said:

“The commissioner and his team were doing their job, trying to clear up the area, when suddenly, a group of hoodlums appeared and started attacking them.”

Makinde condemns attack on commission

The Oyo State Government has condemned the attack, describing it as an unfortunate incident that highlights the challenges faced in maintaining order and cleanliness in the environment.

Makinde-led government has assured citizens that it will not be deterred by the attack and will continue working towards creating a better environment for all.

The police have been called in to investigate the incident and arrest those responsible. This attack is not an isolated incident, as similar attacks have been reported on government officials and personnel engaged in environmental cleanup operations in the state.

Source: Legit.ng