Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has explained his decision not to respond to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu's claim

Kalu had recently asserted that Otti would be the last Labour Party (LP) governor in Abia

During a press briefing, Otti emphasized that power is determined by God, not man, and refused to speculate about future political outcomes

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has revealed why he chose not to respond to comments made by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Kalu had claimed Otti would be the last Labour Party (LP) governor in the state, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) poised to take over in 2027.

Abia Governor, Alex Otti, reacts to what Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu said about the state's gubernatorial election Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu/@alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a prominent APC member in the state, Chief Okezie Usim, cautioned Labour Party members against attacking the deputy speaker, Leadership reported.

Otti downplays Kalu's vow ahead of 2027

During a press briefing at Government House Umuahia, Otti explained his decision to remain silent, noting that it would be unwise to make predictions, as power ultimately rests in God's hands, not man's, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“It is foolhardy for me to be talking about what will happen tomorrow. I chose not to respond to Ben Kalu’s comment because I believe that power belongs to God, and He gives it to whom He will.

"I am not competent to sit here and say what will happen in 2027. I do not subscribe to playing God.”

2027: Ex-lawmaker shades Rhodes-Vivour over Abia Guber comments

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that former minority leader of Abia state House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, has defended Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, over his recent comment on the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning the next governorship election in Abia state.

Chukwu drew parallels between Kalu's statement and that of Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who expressed confidence in his party taking over Lagos state in 2027.

In a statement, the former Abia lawmaker argued that both comments share the same sentiment, yet Kalu faced criticism while Rhodes-Vivour did not.

Source: Legit.ng