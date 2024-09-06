President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has been blasted for putting on military khaki in sneeze

Daniel Bwala, a prominent Tinubu's supporter and legal practitioner, said only the president can wear the military khaki as a civilian because he is the commander-in-chief

Bwala maintained that the action of the minister was unconstitutional and uncalled for, considering the fact that the military is at the war front against terrorism at the moment

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic (PDP) camp to the camp of President Bola Tinubu, has blasted Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The minister, in the company of the chief of defence staff, visited Sokoto to boost the morale of the soldiers leading the fight against terrorists in the northwest part of the country.

Bwala knocks Matawalle for putting on khaki as a minister

Source: Twitter

Matawalle wears military khaki to Sokoto

However, Matawalla, a two-time former governor of Zamfara state, had appeared in Sokoto state in a military khaki squeeze, a development that attracted the attention of Bwala, a legal practitioner.

During the visit, the minister was joined by other military chiefs in a move to fish out the terrorist group disturbing the peace of the region.

Only Tinubu can wear military khaki as civilian

However, Bwala, a legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) maintained that the minister's dress was uncalled for, adding that it was illegal for the former governor to wear the military Khaki because he is a minister.

According to Bwala, only President Bola Tinubu has the constitutional right to wear the military khaki because he is the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic.

Bwala's tweet reads in part:

"There is absolutely no reason or sense in Mutawali wearing a military uniform as seen in this picture. This fight against insecurity is not a joke. Only the president, who is a commander in chief of the armed forces, can wear a military uniform as a civilian."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng