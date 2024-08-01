Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security in Nigeria and Africa.

Konduga, Borno state - Not less than 19 people were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to be planted by Boko Haram insurgents exploded at a local joint in Kawuri village, Konduga local government area (LGA) of Borno state.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 31, three days after insurgents attacked a police station at Jakana town in the same Konduga LGA.

Daily Trust noted the development.

A source who spoke toVanguard on Wednesday night, July 31, said:

“There was a mysterious bomb blast which took place at a mini market in Kawuri at about 8 pm, leaving over 19 people dead with an unspecified number of civilians injured.

"The injured ones have been evacuated to Maiduguri undisclosed hospital for treatment.

"The community is now left at the mercy of God as they scamper for safety”.

All efforts to reach Kenneth Daso, the police spokesperson in Borno state, for confirmation, proved abortive.

Ceaseless attacks in Borno

Legit.ng reports that the strike is the latest blow to Nigeria’s efforts to defeat Boko Haram, an outlawed group founded in 2002 by the late Muhammed Yusuf.

The terrorists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Bola Tinubu‘s government to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

More to follow...

