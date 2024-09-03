Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of whistleblower Isaac Bristol Tamunobifiri, known as PIDOM

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Isaac Bristol Tamunobifiri, also known as PIDOM, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The whistleblower, known for his online activism, was arraigned on Tuesday, September 2, facing nine charges, including alleged money laundering, cybercrime, and the unlawful obtaining, retention, and dissemination of classified documents.

However, PIDOM pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His counsel, Deji Adeyanju, requested bail, but the prosecution opposed the application.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Nwite postponed the ruling on the bail request until September 23 and ordered PIDOM's remand in Kuje Correctional Centre.

PIDOM accused Tinubu of money laundering, others

The charges, documented under case number FHC/ABJ/CR/456/2024, include allegations that PIDOM supported the #EndBadGovernance protest and falsely accused President Bola Tinubu of money laundering, Leadership reported.

Additionally, PIDOM is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act of 1962 by unlawfully obtaining, retaining, and disseminating classified documents.

The police allege that he was involved in the illegal transmission of government documents and spreading false information.

One of the charges against him claims that he shared documents suggesting President Tinubu authorized the release of N24.1 billion to the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) through the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, with the amount later being inflated to N90 billion.

The prosecution also alleges that PIDOM tampered with evidence by destroying his Tecno Phantom X phone and attempting to dispose of it by flushing it down a toilet in the hotel where he was apprehended, Premium Times reported.

PIDOM remanded for 28 days

This case has drawn attention to PIDOM's 28-day detention by the Nigeria Police Force without formal charges.

Court documents further reveal that PIDOM is accused of spreading false information on social media via his handle @Pidomnigeria, with the intent of inciting public disorder.

Police speaks on arrest of PIDOM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of Bristol Tamunobiefiri, known as PIDOM, by officials from the National Cybercrime Center for allegedly compromising the integrity of government operations.

Tamunobiefiri, who operates anonymously as a whistleblower on X under the handle 99% Oppressed and tweets as #PIDOMNIGERIA, was apprehended on August 5 in his hotel room in Rivers State.

