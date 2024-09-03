The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has strongly condemned the suspension and dismissal of Prof. Monday Igwe as the Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu

The group said the minister sacked Prof. Monday, despite being cleared of all allegations by a 7-member investigation team

The CSGGG accused the Minister of attempting to impose Dr. Ngozichukwu Unaogu, who failed the selection process

A prominent rights and advocacy group, the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), has vehemently criticized the recent suspension and dismissal of Prof. Monday Igwe as the Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu (FNHE).

The action, carried out by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, was labeled as "corporate rascality" and seen as an attempt to disregard the directives of the House of Representatives Committee on Petitions.

In a statement issued on Friday, 27 by its President, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, the CSGGG condemned the Minister’s decision as unlawful.

The statement highlighted that Prof. Igwe had been cleared of all allegations by a 7-member investigation team.

The investigation deemed the accusations against him unfounded, leading the committee, chaired by Hon. Mike Etaba, to recommend his reinstatement.

Prof. Igwe was initially suspended on September 20, 2023, following what the CSGGG referred to as "frivolous petitions."

Despite his exoneration, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare allegedly ignored the order for his reinstatement and proceeded with interviews to appoint a new Medical Director—a move the group claims was made in defiance of the committee's recommendations.

Part of the statement read:

“We are appalled by the Minister’s brazen disregard for the House of Representative Committee’s decision, which cleared Prof Igwe of all allegations.

“This suspension and subsequent termination of appointment is a clear case of vendetta and an attempt to water down Igwe’s efforts during his tenure as Medical Director of FNHE."

Group:Minister trying imppose prefered candidate

The CSGGG further accused the Minister of attempting to impose his preferred candidate, Dr. Ngozichukwu Unaogu, as the new Medical Director, despite her failing the selection process.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, warning that the Minister's actions could spark significant unrest within the healthcare sector and among civil society organizations.

