The Ogbaru local government secretariat including the town hall meant for traditional rulers and some administrative facilities have been set ablaze

Gunmen numbering about 30 attacked the LG secretariat in Anambra state in the early hours of Friday, August 30

A source in the area said the gunmen fled into the bush following the arrival of the police officers

Ogbaru LGA, Anambra state - Gunmen numbering about 30 attacked and set ablaze the Ogbaru local government secretariat in Anambra state.

The town hall meant for traditional rulers and some administrative facilities at the premises were also set ablaze.

The gunmen fled into the bush following the arrival of the police officers Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

It was gathered that the incident in the early hours of Friday, August 30 when the gunmen who were in large numbers attacked the LG premises.

Gunmen had earlier attacked Ogbaru LGA on June 15, 2024 making this the second time in two months.

According to The Punch, a source said the gunmen emerged from the bush at about 5 am and shot indiscriminately into the air thereby sending panic to residents and they chanted songs.

“The hoodlums were about to set some other buildings ablaze before the arrival of security operatives who opened fire against them. The arrival of the police officers made them flee back into the bushes.”

The state police spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Tochukwu Ikenga, said security operatives gallantly resisted the attack of the gunmen.

He added that a joint security operation is still going on in the area, The Sun reports.

“The hoodlums fled the scene due to the superior firepower of security operatives. At the moment, the joint security operation is still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated, please.”

Gunmen kill councillor in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some unknown gunmen shot and killed a councillor, Stanley Nweze, in the Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state.

The assailant also killed Arinze Ugochukwu, the coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in the same local government.

The duo were said to be on their way to the Isu village when they were attacked by the gunmen and killed on the road.

