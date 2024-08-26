Workers in the maritime industry will begin to earn N200,000 as minimum wage following the resolution of a 20-year dispute

The workers signed a crucial agreement to establish a minimum wage of N200,000, which is renewable every two years

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, brokered the agreement between the workers in the sector

After 20 years of deadlock and discord, a labour breakthrough was achieved in the Maritime industry.

The Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SACFEA), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have signed a key agreement to establish a minimum wage of N200,000 for shipping industry workers.

FG ends 20-year dispute in the maritime industry

The deal will be reviewed every two years, ending a labour dispute that had lingered for over two decades and stalled growth and harmony in the industry.

The Nigerian government brokered the agreement through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

After years of stalled negotiations and industrial unrest, the government’s intervention has improved working conditions in the maritime sector.

The Sun reports that Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, called the agreement a milestone in the maritime industry.

Minister hails agreement

The minister disclosed that the pact is more than a piece of paper. It represents the end of years of dispute and a new dawn for maritime workers and employers.

Oyetola stressed that the agreement ensures the maritime industry is built on respect and dignity for its workforce, pointing out that the government’s approach to settling the dispute shows its commitment to fostering industrial harmony and economic progress.

Reports say the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Pius Akuta, stated the importance of the stability in the sector.

He asked stakeholders to work together to maintain peace and promote growth in the industry.

