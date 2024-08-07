The father of Ismail Mohammed, who was killed on Tuesday in Samaru, Zaria, has claimed that soldiers were responsible for his son's death

Zainab Sani, the mother of the deceased, reported that the shooting occurred around 9:00 a.m. at their residence on Sarkin Pawa Street

The Nigerian Army announced an investigation into Ismail Muhammad's death, reportedly caused by a soldier's gunfire in Samaru, Zaria

Samaru Zaria, Kaduna state - The father of Ismail Mohammed, who was killed in Samaru Zaria on Tuesday, August 6, has claimed that soldiers were responsible for his son's death.

The father of the deceased narrated this during an interview with newsmen.

Nigerian Army personnel during a patrol Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

Malam Mohammed alleged that the soldiers, who were dispersing crowds, followed his son to their home and then shot him.

He explained:

“My son, who was around 19 years old, was outside when the soldiers began shooting. He ran inside and locked the door, but the soldiers pursued him and fired through it.

"I was at Hayin Dogo when Abubakar called to inform me of the incident. It took me about an hour to get home after Ismail had already been killed.”

Mother of the deceased: Soldiers recklessly opened fire

The mother of the deceased, Zainab Sani, reported that the shooting took place around 9:00 a.m. at their home on Sarkin Pawa Street, Samaru, Zaria.

She claimed that a soldier, acting recklessly alongside his patrol unit, opened fire.

Sani explained that Isma'il was outside playing with friends and his brother when they noticed the soldiers approaching, Vanguard reported.

She alleged that the soldier fired at their gate, hitting Isma'il, who was standing by the entrance to block the soldiers' entry, TheCable reported.

She further mentioned that Isma'il had just completed his final secondary school exams and was preparing to pursue further education at the time of his death.

Army to probe death of 19-year-old in Zaria, says GOC

The Nigerian Army has announced an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Isma'il Muhammad, who was reportedly shot by a soldier on patrol in Samaru, Zaria.

Maj.-Gen. MLD Saraso, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, made this statement during his visit to the deceased's family in Zaria on Tuesday, August 6.

In his address to local youth, Saraso expressed condolences to the family and community.

He assured that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and encouraged anyone with relevant evidence to come forward.

Saraso described the incident as tragic and called on the community to maintain peace and adhere to the law.

