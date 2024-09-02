Toronto Police have arrested Amaka Sonnberger, 46, in a suspected hate-motivated threatening case involving the Nigerian community

Sonnberger allegedly posted online death threats on August 25, 2024, and was apprehended on September 1, 2024

She faces charges of uttering threats and is set to appear in court on September 2, 2024

The Toronto Police Service has announced the arrest of Amaka Sonnberger, 46, in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation.

The arrest follows a report received on August 28, 2024, regarding a threatening incident.

Amaka Sonberrger arrested in Canada.

Source: Twitter

According to police, Sonnberger allegedly posted online content on or about August 25, 2024, threatening death to specific members of the Nigerian community. The suspect was apprehended on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Sonnberger has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in courtroom 107.

Amaka Sonnberger arrested in Canada

The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

When hate-motivated offences are reported, the investigation may be led by a Divisional investigator with support from the Hate Crime Unit (HCU) or, in some cases, exclusively by the HCU.

If a criminal offence is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If convicted, hate will be considered an aggravating factor during sentencing.

Charges related to the wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide, which are hate propaganda offences, require the Attorney General’s consent and are often laid at a later time.

Reps seek arrest of Canada-based woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the house of representatives has called for the arrest of a Canada-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, and her accomplices for calling for the poisoning of Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

Biodun Omoleye, a member of the national assembly representing Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II and the chairman of the Nigerian-Canada parliamentary friendship group, shared the update on his official X handle on Thursday morning, August 29.

