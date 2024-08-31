Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi has disclosed the implication of waving Russian flags during the End Bad Governance protest

Amadi said the action is interpreted to mean that you are trying to instigate foreigners to Invade Nigeria

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the Port-Harcourt based-lawyer said flying the flag of Russia shows that the protesters are inviting Russia

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi said protesters waving the Russian flag during the hunger and hardship protests are trying to instigate a foreigner to evade Nigeria.

Amadi said waving a foreign flag means the protesters are inviting Russia because the flag of any country represents that country.

Implication of protesters waving Russian flag

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 31 while reacting to the security chief's claims that waving of Russian flag during the End Bad Governance protest is a treasonable offence.

“Is waving of flag treasonable? What flag are you waving? The fact that you are waving the flag of a foreigner can be interpreted to mean that you are trying to instigate a foreigner to Invade Nigeria.

“Russia is one of the foreign powers and coming to fly their flag here in Nigeria, you are trying to buy their sympathy to invade Nigeria because the flag of any country represents that country. So flying the flag of Russia shows that you are inviting Russia.”

He explains that anyone who tries to overthrow the government in power or attack the Nigerian state through any form of war in a bid to overthrow the government has committed treason.

On the other hand, any acts or omissions that are related to treason are regarded as a treasonable felony.

How to prosecute protesters waving Russian flag

The Port-Harcourt-based lawyer said the major difference between treason and a treasonable felony is the fact that while treason can be punishable by death, a treasonable felony is punishable by life imprisonment.

Speaking on whether they can be prosecuted, Amadi said underaged persons not up to 18 years old and pregnant women will not be executed but given life imprisonment.

“Underaged persons not up to 18 years old, or pregnant, the person will not be executed. The person will be given life imprisonment. That's also what the section of the criminal code provides. I think that's particularly section 39 sub two, and section 376, of the Criminal Procedure Act."

Russia opens up on protesters raising its flags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Russian embassy in Nigeria distanced Russia from some protesters raining its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the decision of the protesters to raise Russian flags was their personal choice, and condemned any violent protest.

Russia was recently accused of meddling in the internal affairs of some West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic.

