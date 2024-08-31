International students, including Nigerians, protest in major Canadian cities against policies that could deport over 70,000 students

New Canadian rules will reduce foreign student permits by 35% and limit off-campus work hours to 24 per week starting September 2024

Provincial policies cutting permanent residency nominations by 25% add to the challenges faced by international students

International students, including many Nigerians, have taken to the streets in major Canadian cities to protest recent immigration policies that could lead to the deportation of over 70,000 students.

According to CityNews Toronto, the protests were sparked by fears that these students might be deported once their work permits expire at the end of 2024.

The Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy group, revealed this alarming figure as demonstrations began in Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration announced on Tuesday that fewer temporary foreign workers would be allowed into Canada under new, stricter rules.

This policy, first introduced in January, aims to reduce the number of new foreign student permits by 35% from 2023 levels, starting September 1, 2024.

Additionally, the Canadian government confirmed in May that international students would be limited to working off-campus for a maximum of 24 hours per week beginning in September.

In response to these changes, international students have set up protest encampments outside the legislative assembly in Prince Edward Island. They are also facing challenges from new provincial policies that cut permanent residency nominations by 25%, leaving many at risk of deportation.

Beyond federal policy protests, hundreds of foreign students and immigrant workers have held rallies in Brampton over the past few months.

