On Tuesday, August 14, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, yielded to public pressure and withdrew the contentious Counter Subversion and Other Related Bills. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, announced the withdrawal.

According to the statement, Abbas withdrew the bill in response to public concerns and after consulting with various stakeholders, considering the current state of the nation. The Speaker prioritizes listening to citizens and fostering unity, and his decision reflects his commitment to ensuring the House represents the people's interests.

Speaker Abbas withdraws controversial bill Photo Credit: @Speaker_Abbas

Source: Twitter

Abbas acknowledged the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the bill garnered, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining national peace and unity. He emphasized that he would never support any action that might disrupt the nation's harmony.

The statement notified the public of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and related ones introduced on July 23, 2024. The bill had faced criticism from various Nigerians due to its perceived draconian and anti-democratic provisions, which were seen as attempts to stifle dissent.

Source: Legit.ng