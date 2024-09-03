Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is visiting Nigeria to further the foundation’s commitment to Africa’s development

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), is currently visiting Nigeria as part of the foundation’s continued dedication to Africa’s development.

According to a statement released on Monday, Gates is scheduled to meet with national and local leaders, partners, grantees, and innovators.

Gates, other foundation to engage Nigerian experts

During his visit, Gates, along with other foundation leaders, will engage with experts in primary health care, agriculture, and nutrition who are making strides in advancing these sectors across the continent.

Additionally, he will take part in a pan-African virtual dialogue aimed at addressing malnutrition through integrated solutions in health, agriculture, and finance, TheCable reported.

The statement reads:

"For this dialogue, Gates will be joined by musician, educator, and humanitarian Jon Batiste."

Gates raises alarm on poor allocation for health

During his previous visit in 2023, Gates started his trip by meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He then travelled to Niger Republic before returning to Lagos, where he engaged with young Nigerians and various partners.

While in Nigeria, Gates highlighted local data, noting that the country spends approximately $10 per person annually on healthcare, compared to $8,000 per person in the United States.

He urged the Nigerian government to increase its healthcare spending to at least $30 per person annually, aligning with the sub-Saharan African average, Premium Times.

