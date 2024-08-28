A 54-year-old Alake Latoyosi has given birth to 11 babies after carrying the pregnancy for over three years

Alake Latoyosi, the 54-year-old wife of an indigene of Ilorin in Kwara state, Yahaya Nafiu, gave birth to 11 babies in Port Novo Ajasse, Cotonou in Benin Republic.

Nafiu said the babies were eight boys and three girls but two of the girls died during delivery.

The children were delivered on two different occasions Photo credit: Voice of Nigeria

The 56-year-old husband disclosed that the pregnancy of the children lasted over three years before delivery.

As reported by Leadership, he testified to God’s miracle in the way the children were delivered on two different occasions by birth attendants.

According to Nafiu, medical doctors were not able to carry out successful operations on his wife as they could not ascertain her pregnancy position.

It was gathered that the first set of deliveries took place on 7th July 2024 while the second batch of the children were delivered on 14th of August 2024, Voice of Nigeria reports.

He attributed it to spiritual influence on the medical doctors.

“A few days after the delivery of the first set of children, the mother said she observed strange movement in her stomach, and on getting to the hospital after a scan was carried out, the doctor revealed that she was carrying another set of children which led them to contact the initial birth attendant where the next set of five babies were delivered”

He, however, cried out to Nigerians to assist him with money to enable him to cater for the babies and their mother.

“One other major challenge that we are now facing before we could bring the children home to Ilorin to show them to my own parents, is how to raise money for the marriage rites, as well as medical bill and police report”

