Popular Nigerian Prophet, Israel Ogundipe, has narrated how a bank offered him a one billion naira loan

The popular prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ said the bank wanted him to repay the loan from proceeds from the Crusades

According to Prophet Ogundipe, the bank said that's the reason churches will never stop doing conferences, crusades, and revivals

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Lagos state - The founder of Genesis Global Ministry, Lagos, Prophet Israel Ogundipe, said a Nigerian bank offered him an N1bn loan and wanted him to repay through crusades’ proceeds.

Prophet Ogundipe said the bank offered him the loan two months ago to help expand his ministry to reach more members globally.

Ogundipe said the bank told him that's why churches would never stop organising crusades Photo credit: @Prophetisraelo2

Source: Twitter

“Then I asked them how they want me to be paying back, and they said when we are doing revivals, crusades, we’ll be paying back monthly.”

The popular prophet of the Celestial Church of Christ stated this while speaking on a show of popular OAP, Daddy Freeze on Tuesday, August 27, The Punch reports.

The man of God claimed the bank showed him details and a list of churches that have collected similar loans ranging from N3 billion to N4 billion.

Ogundipe said the bank told him that's the reason why pastors would never stop organising conferences, crusades, and revivals because they need to repay their loans.

“And they mentioned some churches who got loans from them ranging from N3 billion to N4 billion. And I asked them how they expected me to pay back such an amount and they said those that collect such loans, that’s why they would never stop doing conferences, crusades, and revivals, and from there, they would get money to pay back.”

Nigerian pastor says loan spoils relationships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian pastor admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings.

According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships.

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given

Source: Legit.ng