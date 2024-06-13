A Nigerian pastor has admonished people to stop extending loans to friends from their savings

According to pastor Bolaji Idowu, giving friends money in the form of loans would only spoil relationships

He insists that many people who collect money as loans end up not paying back as agreed when the money was given

A Nigerian pastor said giving loans to people from one's savings would only damage established relationships.

In a sermon shared on Instagram, the pastor said giving people money as loans never ends well at all.

The pastor says people should avoid borrowing friends money. Photo credit: Instagram/Bolaji Idowu and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu told his audience to avoid the temptation to help their friends by giving them money and expecting them to pay it back.

Pastor Bolaji said those who borrow money would most likely not pay it back, and they would end up blackmailing the person who lent them money.

According to him, what he does is give people what he can afford for free instead of calling it a loan because he knows the money won't come back.

His words:

"A wise man once said, "Only borrow what you can afford to let go off!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor advises against borrowing friends money

@funsowealth said:

"Sir, on Sunday, I would love you to go deeper with this message. Preach it for four consecutive Sundays. Maybe by then, they will pay up or return it."

@mi_mie_xo said:

"I get coconut head but now I don hear you sir. I really needed to hear this. God bless you, Pastor B."

@slim_niyota said:

"Many of my friends on this table."

@oloriadeee said:

"If you don’t plan for your money, people will plan for you."

@chee_ahams said:

"Saying I don’t have, will save you a lot of stress and drama."

