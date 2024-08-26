The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state government of inflating the cost of purchasing 75 trailer loads of fertilizer

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has exposed a fertilizer scandal involving the state government.

Specifically, the chapter accused it of purchasing the product at an inflated price.

APC: How Zamfara govt bought 75 trailer loads of fertilizer with N38.5bn

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC alleged that the government bought 75 trailer loads of fertilizer for a staggering N38.5 billion, which equates to N855,000 per bag.

The APC asserted that this transaction is a blatant example of contract inflation and alleged that the supplier, Zam Agro Chemicals, is owned by Governor Dauda Lawal, New Telegraph reported.

The APC said:

"While the party gave a different figure of the fertilizer bought by the government, the governor also gave a varying one.

"We calculated that at N38.5 billion, the government purchased it at a stupendous N855,000 per bag because 38,500,000,000 if divided into 75 trailers it will be that the government purchased each trailer at the cost of N513,000,000 which will give a price of each bag costing N855,000 and giving monumental contract inflation.

The party further claimed that the same company was awarded a similar contract in 2020 but failed to deliver the fertilizer despite receiving payment.

APC alleges discrepancies in number of fertilizer trailers bought

Additionally, the APC criticized the government for providing conflicting information about the number of trailers purchased, with the governor reporting 135 trailers and the PDP stating 145, Daily Trust reported.

The party called on the government to clarify these discrepancies and provide accurate figures.

He said:

"However, if it goes according to the statement or the PDP rejoinder that on the 17th of June, 2024 the Zamfara State executive council approved the procurement of 120 trucks of fertilizer at the cost of N38,500,000,000 if divided into 120 trailers, it means that each trailer was purchased at the cost N320,000,000 and each bag cost Zamfara State government N534,722 Naira which is also outrageous."

The APC stated that the government's actions are a clear case of exploitation and that the records of the 2020 contract are still available to prove the company's failure to deliver.

The party called on the government to provide transparency and accountability in the fertiliser deal.

