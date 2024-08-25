Dr. Julius Rone, CEO of UTM Offshore Ltd, was awarded the inaugural Royal Order of Iwere Distinguished Award by His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III at a ceremony marking the Olu of Warri’s 3rd coronation anniversary

Rone was recognised for his pioneering role in establishing Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility and his significant contributions to the Warri Kingdom

The award ceremony also honoured other distinguished Itsekiri individuals, celebrating their exceptional achievements and contributions

In a grand ceremony at the Palace of Olu of Warri, Dr. Julius Rone, Managing Director and CEO of UTM Offshore Ltd, was conferred with the inaugural Royal Order of Iwere Distinguished Award.

The award ceremony marked the 3rd coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, celebrating both the monarch's reign and the achievements of distinguished Itsekiri personalities.

Dr Rone, nicknamed King of Gas by the media, is a trailblazer in the oil and gas industry. Image: FB/Nelson Egware

Source: Facebook

The Royal Iwere Society, which organises this honor, is dedicated to promoting a culture of excellence and recognising outstanding achievements within the Itsekiri Kingdom.

In his address during the ceremony, the Olu of Warri lauded Dr. Rone for his remarkable accomplishments, particularly his role in establishing Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.

The monarch praised Dr. Rone for setting high standards and fostering a pioneering spirit that enhances the cultural and economic development of the Warri Kingdom.

Dr. Rone, visibly moved by the honor, expressed profound gratitude to the Olu of Warri. He described the Royal Iwere Society Award as his most cherished recognition and reiterated his steadfast loyalty to the monarch.

“I thank God for this great honor bestowed upon me by the revered Olu of Warri. While I have received accolades worldwide, this award is the most meaningful to me. I pledge my unwavering support to you and promise to contribute to advancing Warri's development,” Dr. Rone stated.

The Royal Iwere Society Award acknowledges outstanding Itsekiri individuals who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Project impacts society positively

UTM Offshore's FLNG project is expected to produce 2.8 million metric tonnes of natural gas and generate massive employment opportunities, leapfrogging the national economy.

Other notable recipients of the Royal Iwere Society Award included Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers; Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, FIFA representative and CAF executive committee member; Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe; Mr. Ade Mabo; Mr. Alfred Temile; Dr. Mrs. Ajoritsedere Awosika; Master Eworitsewarami Justin Wilbert; and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, among others.

Source: Legit.ng