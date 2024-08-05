Micheal Lenin, a prominent leader of the #EndBadGovernance protests, was arrested by Department of State Services (DSS) agents at his home in Abuja

Lenin, National Coordinator of the Youth Rights Campaign, criticized President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast on the protests

Despite the arrest and criticism of government tactics, Lenin urged Nigerians to intensify their participation in the protests on Monday, August 5

FCT, Abuja—Department of State Services (DSS) agents have apprehended Michael Lenin, a key leader of the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lenin was taken into custody around 2am on Monday, August 4, at his home in the Apo area of Abuja.

Lenin, hardship protest leader in Abuja arrested by DSS Photo credit: @NaijacruiseNg/@chiamaka_abdul

Source: Twitter

Damilare Adenola, Director of Mobilisation for the Take It Back Movement, reported that the DSS raided Lenin’s residence and allegedly assaulted him during the arrest, The Punch reported.

Adenola said:

“Lenin has been arrested by the DSS. He was picked up during a raid on his house around 2am.

“He was arrested and tortured in the presence of his family. We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release.“

As reported by Vanguard, the DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya could not be contacted.

Lenin criticizes Tinubu for protest speech

Lenin, the National Coordinator of the Youth Rights Campaign, was among the organizers who addressed a press briefing, expressing discontent with President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast.

During the briefing, he criticized the President’s address, stating that it showed a disconnect from the country's current realities.

He said:

“We want to convey our sorrow and profound disappointment with President Tinubu’s recent national address regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests.

"This is his first statement to the nation after more than three weeks of widespread demonstrations by Nigerians, during which numerous protesters have lost their lives and journalists have been attacked.”

Lenin calls for intensified nationwide protest

Lenin stated that the protests would continue with even greater intensity on Monday, urging citizens to participate in large numbers.

He said:

“We are calling on Nigerians to join the protests in large numbers on Monday and keep pushing until our demands are addressed. The current tactics of violence and propaganda have proven ineffective.

“The violence and repression are merely attempts to silence and control us, while the propaganda won’t deceive or mislead us.”

Protests: Adeyanju urges Tinubu to listen to Nigerians

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that activist Deji Adeyanju had directly appealed to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to genuinely engage with the Nigerian people's concerns.

Adeyanju also advocated for a National Dialogue with the protesters, stressing that President Tinubu should demonstrate sincerity in his approach.

Source: Legit.ng