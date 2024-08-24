On August 23, 2024, the Nasarawa State Police Command arrested Hauwa Sani with 124 rounds of anti-craft ammunition

Nasarawa state - Nasarawa State Police Command operatives arrested Hauwa Sani, a female suspect, on Friday, August 23, for hiding 124 rounds of anti-craft ammunition in a gallon of palm oil.

The arrest occurred while Sani was traveling with a two-year-old child.

Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Public Relations Officer, shared the details in a statement on X, on Saturday, August 24.

The statement revealed that during the arrest, the police also seized N78,500 in cash and a mobile phone from Sani

Suspect smuggling ammunition to Katsina, Police reveals

She was apprehended as she attempted to smuggle the ammunition to Katsina State, where she is reportedly from, The Punch reported.

The statement noted:

“On August 23, 2024, at approximately 5:10 PM, police operatives from the Keffi Division, acting on reliable information, intercepted and arrested Hauwa Sani from Doro village, Katsina State, along with her child.

“Initial investigations indicate that the suspect obtained the ammunition in Rafin Sanyi village, Doma Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, and attempted to smuggle it to Katsina State by concealing it in the palm oil before being apprehended."

Commissioner of Police Shehu Nadada has directed that the suspect and the recovered items be transferred to the Force Intelligence Department at Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

See the photos below:

