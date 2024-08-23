The U.S. government has confirmed that there are no plans to establish a military base in Nigeria

The United States government has firmly stated that there are no intentions to establish a military base in Nigeria following the recent withdrawal of American troops from Niger Republic.

Major General Kenneth Eckman, the Element Lead for Coordination at US Africa Command, Department of Defense West Africa, emphasized this point during a visit to Abuja on Friday, August 23.

He said:

"There are no plans for a U.S. base here in Nigeria. I understand it's a common concern, but I want to assure you that there are no such plans in place."

US Army speaks on visit to Nigeria

When asked about his visit to Nigeria, General Eckman, who works with African militaries and allies to strengthen security across the continent, clarified that there have been no discussions between U.S and Nigerian authorities about establishing a base in Nigeria due to the withdrawal from Niger, Vanguard reported.

He added:

"I want to be perfectly clear on that. The issue we're focused on is combating violent extremism in the Sahel region, and if the U.S. is not active in Niger, the question is where we should be instead."

US Army clarifies on withrawal of troops from Niger

As reported by Leadership, providing an update on the withdrawal of American troops from Niger, General Eckman stated:

"I recently returned from Niamey, where I’ve been stationed since early April. My role has been to oversee the full withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger.

"We're nearing completion, and together with our Nigerien partners, we’ve ensured that the withdrawal has been carried out safely, orderly, and responsibly."

