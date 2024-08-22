The Benue Youth Alliance for Good Governance (BYAGG) has accused the Benue state government of plotting to frustrate Dangote Cement PLC's operations in the state

Markurdi, Benue state—The Benue Youth Alliance for Good Governance (BYAGG) has vowed to resist an alleged plot by the Benue state government to frustrate Dangote Cement PLC's exit from the state.

According to a statement by the group, BYAGG president John Yiye and secretary Solomon Oche made that allegation at a press conference on Thursday, August 22.

Benue youths group accused the state government of plotting to frustrate Dangote Cement out of the state.

Source: Getty Images

They claimed that Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration plans to use multiple taxation and thugs to harass staff and frustrate the company's operations, paving the way for the governor to buy the cement company through a proxy.

Dangote Cement: Group fears job losses

BYAGG argued that this move would harm the state's economy, lead to job losses, and worsen insecurity.

According to the group, Dangote Cement PLC is the highest employer of labour in Benue state after the federal, state, and local governments.

Yiye highlighted Dangote Cement's significant contributions to the state, including being the highest taxpayer, providing scholarships, and building a hospital.

"We are all aware of the contribution of Dangote to the economy and well-being of Benue citizens. For the records, Dangote is highest taxpayer in Benue State, thereby contributing significantly to the Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) of Benue State," the statement read.

"Dangote Cement PLC has awarded scholarships to students from not just the host community of Mbayion, but even those from other communities in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, studying in tertiary institutions across the country."

Dangote Cement: Group urges Benue indigenes to act

BYAGG called on indigenes and lovers of Benue state to condemn the plot and urged the Alia administration to focus on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The group warned that the people would resist any attempt to worsen poverty in Benue state by frustrating Dangote's exit from the state.

Gov Alia speaks on N70k minimum wage

In other news, Governor Alia of Benue state declared that his administration is ready to pay the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to state workers.

The governor disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday, July 19.

He noted that his administration has blocked all the leakages and has implemented measures to make things function.

