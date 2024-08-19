Mabel Segun-Bello, a high court judge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), revealed what is obtainable for aspiring judges

During her keynote address at the 2024 Clarity Conference in Abuja, Segun-Bello highlighted that her career success was driven by perseverance and determination

At her 2022 swearing-in, Ibrahim Muhammad, then Chief Justice of Nigeria, advised the newly appointed judges to avoid forming associations with individuals of questionable character

Segun-Bello made this statement during her keynote address at the 2024 Clarity Conference in Abuja, themed 'The Constellation: Gathering of Stars, by Stars, and for Stars'.

Segun-Bello made this statement during her keynote address at the 2024 Clarity Conference in Abuja, themed ‘The Constellation: Gathering of Stars, by Stars, and for Stars’.

FCT judge, Mabel Segun-Bello, sheds light on criteria to become a judge in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

She emphasized that her career advancement has been driven by perseverance and determination, The Punch reported.

She said:

"You may come from a poverty-stricken background. That is a powerful condition, but you must have the will to rise above it.

“If I tell you where I come from, two things will happen: you will either think I’m lying or start crying. And remember, I’m not just a state judge; I’m a federal judge.

“To become a federal judge, you need the backing of the presidency or support from a political party. I had neither.

“This goes to show that principles, when applied universally, can make anything possible.”

Segun-Bello was appointed as a federal high court judge in 2022, along with five other judges, TheCable reported.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Ibrahim Muhammad, the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), cautioned the new judicial officers against forming improper associations with individuals of questionable character, which could lead them to engage in actions contrary to the law.

