Boost for Lagos Sports as Businessman Donates Cutting-Edge Boxing Gym, Details Emerge
- Businessman and boxing enthusiast Omonlei Imadu has pledged to donate an ultra-modern boxing gym to Lagos State, aimed at promoting youth development and sporting excellence
- The facility will serve as a hub for nurturing future boxing talents, aligning with the Lagos State Sports Commission's strategic goals for advancing sports development
- Imadu emphasized that the donation reflects his dedication to giving back to the community
Lagos state - In a bid to promote sporting excellence and support youth development, Lagos-based businessman, philanthropist, and boxing enthusiast Omonlei Imadu has committed to donating an ultra-modern boxing gym to the Lagos State government.
The facility, to be located at Teslim Balogun Stadium, aims to become a center for nurturing future boxing talents and fostering a vibrant boxing culture that will drive long-term growth in the sport.
Donation will enhance develop local sport talent
During a meeting with the donor at the Lagos State Sports Commission Complex in Surulere, the Commission's Director General, Lekan Fatodu, highlighted the importance of the donation, describing it as a crucial step towards improving sports infrastructure in Lagos State, The Nation reported.
Fatodu confirmed that this initiative aligns perfectly with the Commission’s strategic focus on advancing sports development in Lagos. He noted that the new boxing arena would be equipped with cutting-edge technology and training resources vital for nurturing elite athletes.
Donation reflects giving back to community, says Imadu
In his remarks, Mr. Omonlei Imadu highlighted that the donation reflects his commitment to giving back to the community and supporting grassroots sports development, The Punch reported.
He stressed the importance of empowering youth and creating opportunities for them to participate in sports, particularly boxing, as a means of fostering discipline, resilience, and self-confidence.
Imadu expressed hope that the facility would inspire the next generation of boxers and contribute to the broader development of sports in Lagos State.
