“Job Vacancy Posted”: CBN Speaks on Alleged Ongoing Recruitment Exercise
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it has not approved any ongoing recruitment into its organisation.
The CBN said this in a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, on Wednesday night, August 14.
According to the apex financial institution in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, the information making the rounds is "misleading".
The CBN's statement partly reads:
"The job vacancy posted on the bank's website is for the position of director-general of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA), which is open to eligible candidates from member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)."
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
