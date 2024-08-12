The CBN has revealed that the value of the naira has appreciated against major currencies in the foreign exchange market

In recent days, the Nigerian currency has shown improvement, gaining value both at the official and black markets

There are expectations that the CBN's new approach to tackling forex issues will further benefit the naira in the coming days

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the Nigerian currency, the naira, appreciated against major currencies in the official foreign exchange market.

Naira value improves against major currencies Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In an updated exchange rate on its website, the CBN said the naira exchange rate was stronger against the dollar, pound and euro, among other currencies.

The strong performance of the naira is due to the apex bank selling Foreign Exchange (FX) to end users through a Retail Dutch Auction System (rDAS) on August 06, 2024, to reduce the demand pressure market and promote price discovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The CBN disclosed that a total bid valued at $1.18 billion was received from 32 Authorised Dealers Banks (ADBs), of which $876.26 million from 26 banks qualified at a cut-off rate of N1495/$.

New exchange rate

According to the CBN, the British pound was exchanged at N2,009.49/£1 after trading on August 8, 2024, indicating an improvement from the previous rate of N2,024.80/£1.

Additionally, against the euro, the Nigerian currency's value increased, exchanging at N1,725.18/€1 compared to the previous rate of N1,737.77.

For the dollar, data from FMDQ Securities showed that it closed at an exchange rate of N1,574.20 on August 9.

Here are other currencies' exchange rates

CFA: N2.65

China- Yuan/Renminbi: N220.75

Denmark Danish krone: N231.26

Japan Yen: N10.75

Saudi Arabia- Riyal: N421.99

Switzerland- Swiss franc: N1,832.09

Naira, dollar rates on black market

The situation is similar for the naira against the United States dollar in the black markets.

Legit.ng spoke to black market traders on Monday, August 12, and they confirmed that the dollar is now sold below N1,600 to Nigerians.

One trader, Abdullahi, said:

"Our selling rate for dollars is N1,595, while our buying rates from Nigerians is N1,575."

CBN shows $9bn drop in forex demand

Legit.ng earlier reported that the demand for foreign exchange by individuals and companies engaged in importation and other forex-related activities decreased by 42% year-on-year.

The total sectoral utilisation of foreign exchange indicated that 19 sectors and services received $21.12 billion in forex allocations in 2023.

This represented a 41.9% decline, or $8.87 billion, compared to the $29.98 billion allocated in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng