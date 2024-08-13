The Central Bank of Nigeria has provided more insight into the merger of Providus Bank and Unity Bank

Unity Bank, a key player in the banking industry in the North, announced a merger with Providus Bank to forge a stronger front

The apex bank also provided N700 billion to Unity Bank to stabilise the industry

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has supported Providus Bank's merger with Unity Bank, a move intended to safeguard financial stability in northern Nigeria.

Sources close to the transaction have revealed that the CBN's decision was primarily driven by Unity Bank's critical role in providing banking services across the northern states, where it remains the sole banking institution in many areas.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso Credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

Unity Bank provides a lifeline in the North

According to insiders, the amount of depositors' funds at Unity Bank was less of a concern than the bank's geographic significance. Unity Bank serves as a lifeline for numerous communities in the North, many of which would be left without access to essential financial services if the bank were to fail.

The bank's client base consists mainly of farmers, and its collapse could have jeopardised regional food security and the federal government’s agricultural initiatives.

In addition to Unity Bank's systemic importance, the CBN’s approval of the takeover was influenced by Providus Bank's financial strength.

Providus Bank has committed to injecting 80 per cent of the capital required to revive Unity Bank, with an initial N75 billion already set aside for the acquisition. This infusion of capital and Providus Bank’s robust management are expected to restore Unity Bank to a sound financial state.

The move is a game-changer

In a broader context, the merger is seen as a strategic move to ensure the continued provision of banking services in northern Nigeria.

"The central bank was clear that allowing Unity Bank to go under would result in many people being unbanked and without access to financial services," a source familiar with the CBN's deliberations told THISDAY.

Further complicating Unity Bank's situation was its history of non-performing loans (NPLs), many inherited from the nine legacy banks that formed Unity Bank during the 2006 consolidation. Despite efforts to stabilise the bank, including an NPL sale in 2016, the bank struggled with capital adequacy and liquidity.

According to reports, Providus Bank's takeover is being hailed as a "game changer" for the Nigerian banking sector, not just because it saves Unity Bank but also because it sets a precedent for future banking resolutions. Industry analysts have noted that the merger will preserve Unity Bank's banking franchise while expanding Providus Bank’s national footprint, especially in the North.

CBN’s endorsement aligns with broader objectives

The combined entity will benefit from Unity Bank’s extensive branch network and Providus Bank’s digital banking capabilities.

BusinessDay reports that The CBN's endorsement of the merger aligns with its broader objectives of maintaining financial sector stability, fostering financial inclusion, and managing systemic risks.

By securing Unity Bank's future through this acquisition, the CBN aims to prevent a loss of customer confidence and ensure continued access to banking services for millions of Nigerians.

As the Nigerian banking landscape evolves, this merger between Providus and Unity Bank may signal the beginning of a new era in the industry, marked by strategic consolidations and enhanced financial resilience.

