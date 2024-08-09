N700bn: ICPC Share Fresh Details of Paid Bribes in Nigeria in 2023
- ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu reported that Nigeria experienced about 87 million bribery cases amounting to N700 billion in 2023
- Aliyu identified corruption as a major barrier to Nigeria’s development, highlighting its negative impact on public trust, among others
- Aliyu noted an increase in citizens reporting bribery, from 3.6% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2023, indicating growing awareness and efforts to tackle corruption
Kaduna, Zaaria - The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has discussed the current state of corruption in Nigeria.
Aliyu revealed that in 2023, there were approximately 87 million bribery cases totaling N700 billion, with rural areas experiencing higher levels of bribery compared to urban centers.
He highlighted corruption as a major obstacle to Nigeria’s development, stating that it erodes public trust, undermines the rule of law, and hampers economic progress.
At an event organized by the Faculty of Law at Ahmadu Bello University, Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), emphasized that corruption is both a legal and social issue requiring a multifaceted approach.
Corruption still Nigeria's major issue, says ICPC
He referenced a recent Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey, which ranked corruption as the fourth most pressing problem in the country in 2023, following the cost of living, insecurity, and unemployment.
Despite these challenges, Aliyu noted a positive development, saying:
"The proportion of citizens reporting bribery increased from 3.6% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2023, reflecting a growing awareness and commitment to combating corruption."
Aliyu also expressed commitment to upholding human rights and promoting social justice by combating corruption and ensuring access to essential services, Daily Trust reported.
Police operative reject N150 million bribe
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim Sini, a superintendent of police, revealed he turned down a N150 million bribe to ensure his peace of mind and uphold his integrity.
Sini was allegedly bribed by a Lagos-based businessman, Akintoye Akindele, the managing director and chief executive officer of Duport Midstream Company.
The businessman allegedly offered the bribe to Sini in exchange for the police allowing him to escape abroad and writing a favourable report for him after the investigation.
