Nigerian lawmaker Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has denied allegations that he bribed Speaker Tajudeen Abass and House leadership with $1.7 million to secure a committee chairmanship position

Ugochinyere described the claims as a "low-quality unbelievable Hollywood movie" crafted by "scared oil thieves and their paid agents" to distract from the House investigation into oil industry corruption

The lawmaker said he remains committed to seeking transparency and efficiency in the oil sector, praising the Speaker's decision to reconstitute the investigative committee

Abuja, FCT - Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a member of the House of Representatives, has vehemently denied allegations that he gave $1.7 million to Speaker Tajudeen Abass and House leadership to secure a committee chairmanship position.

In a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Njesi, and made available to Legit.ng, Ugochinyere described the allegations as a "low-quality unbelievable Hollywood movie" crafted by "scared oil thieves and their paid agents."

Rep Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere refuted claims that he paid $1.7 million in bribe to Speaker Abass in exchange for a committee chairmanship role. Photo credit: Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Source: Facebook

He stated that only a "stupid and childish mind" would believe such claims.

"We will not dignify the cheap attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation of the corruption in our Oil industry," the statement read partly.

Ugochinyere vows to pursue transparency

Ugochinyere expressed his commitment to seeking transparency and efficiency in the nation's oil sector despite attempts to smear his name and the House.

He praised the Speaker's decision to reconstitute the joint committee investigating challenges in the oil sector.

The lawmaker also commended the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for their inclusive administration style, which has maintained stability in the House. He dismissed the allegations as a failed attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation into corruption in the oil industry.

“So we are not bothered by the disjointed attacks and smear campaign against our Hon. Speaker and the House leadership. These are efforts of unprofessional corrupt elements to pollute the media space in a desperate bid to seek cover from the inevitable that is coming. I remain focused in my fight for good governance," the statement read.

Reps dissolve committee probing adulterated fuel import

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives disbanded the current ad hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

The committee was tasked with investigating issues related to the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the shortage of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security concerns.

However, on Monday, August 5, in Abuja, House Spokesperson Rotimi Akin announced that the ad hoc committee had been dissolved and that a new committee would be formed to continue the investigation.

