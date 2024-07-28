A 49-year-old Nigerian immigration detainee, Dirichukwu Patrick Nweke, and an accomplice have been charged with running a drug ring in Sydney

During a search of a unit at the detention centre on July 11, police found three mobile phones, 2kg of methylamphetamine, and $169,000 in cash

Nweke appeared in Bankstown Local Court on July 12, while the alleged runner faced court on the day of his arrest. Both men were denied bail after their brief court appearances

A 49-year-old Nigerian immigration detainee, Dirichukwu Patrick Nweke, along with an accomplice, have been charged with running a drug ring in Sydney.

This is coming after authorities uncovered an alleged $9 million drug operation based out of Villawood Immigration Detention Centre in Sydney.

South Wales Police arrests Nigerian man for drug trafficking Photo credit: @chronicle_ng

Source: Twitter

New South Wales Police speak

According to New South Wales Police on Saturday, July 28, organized crime investigators claim Nweke utilized an encrypted messaging service and managed a network of runners outside the detention centre.

He allegedly coordinated and directed them to distribute large quantities of methylamphetamine and cocaine across Sydney., The Punch reported.

During a search of a unit at the detention centre on July 11, police discovered three mobile phones.

2kg of methylamphetamine, others uncovered

Further searches led to the uncovering of 2kg of methylamphetamine and $169,000 in cash, which officers had previously seized.

Charges against Nweke

Nweke faces multiple charges, including directing a criminal group and supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.

On Wednesday, July 24, detectives uncovered 750 grams of methylamphetamine and 90 grams of drugs in a toilet bowl during a search of a residence in Liverpool.

The drugs were reportedly part of an attempt to dispose of the drugs, with additional quantities found on the bathroom floor.

Police also seized $325,000 in cash and an encrypted electronic device.

Court charges accomplice for supplying prohibited drugs, others

A 24-year-old man, believed to be a runner for Dirichukwu Patrick Nweke, was arrested and charged with supplying prohibited drugs, participating in a criminal group, and other related offences, Sahara Reporters reported.

Detective Superintendent Peter Faux stated during a press conference, said:

"Police also located and seized $325,000 in cash and a Dedicated Encrypted Criminal Communication Device."

Police: 3 drug syndicates dismantled across Sydney

Police said this week's efforts led to the dismantling of three separate syndicates across the city, with the street value of the seized drugs exceeding $9 million.

He said:

"The street value of those drugs which we've seized is more than $9 million."

Nweke appeared in Bankstown Local Court on July 12, while the alleged runner faced court on the day of his arrest. Both men were denied bail after their brief court appearances.

NDLEA makes fresh arrest of most wanted baron in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that after years of eluding capture, 57-year-old Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Olowoidiogede or Temo, has been apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mbonu and his associate were arrested on Wednesday, July 24.

Source: Legit.ng