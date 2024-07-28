The NDLEA apprehended a Europe-bound suspect, Akajiobi, attempting to smuggle two parcels of cocaine hidden in the soles of his sandals at Lagos

NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared videos of the seized cocaine on X, highlighting the audacity of the smuggling attempt

In other drug enforcement actions, the NDLEA arrested Makinde Sodiq Lekan for possessing 99 parcels of Canadian Loud drug and Chukwuemaka Obodozie, a key player in an opioid smuggling ring

Ikeja, Lagos - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a suspect attempting to smuggle cocaine while en route to Europe.

The NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared videos of the seized drugs via X on Sunday, July 28.

In his post, Babafemi remarked:

"God is not mocked! You’re wearing a cloth advertising God on your trip to Europe but you’re concealing cocaine worth millions in the sandals you’re wearing beneath.

"The temerity! The audacity! Video reveals the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered this at the Lagos airport."

Further details as reported by Leadership said the two parcels of cocaine were discovered hidden in the soles of black sandals belonging to Akajiobi during a security check on Thursday, July 25.

During his initial interview, Akajiobi stated that the consignment was given to him at a bar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with instructions to deliver it to a friend in Spain for a fee of €5,000, The Punch reported.

NDLEA makes another arrest of man with Canadian loud

In a related incident, the NDLEA arrested Makinde Sodiq Lekan in connection with the seizure of 99 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of drugs weighing 51.60 kilograms.

The contraband arrived at the SAHCO Imports shed of Lagos airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Canada via Istanbul, Turkey.

Drug syndicates, Chukemeka nabbed with 222mg tramadol tablets

A special operations unit targeting drug syndicates apprehended Chukwuemaka Obodozie, a key figure in the smuggling of large opioid consignments.

He was arrested at Cele bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa express road in Lagos, with 100,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg in two bags shortly after arriving from Ghana. This successful operation followed five months of intelligence-led surveillance.

NDLEA makes fresh arrest of most wanted baron in Lagos

After years of eluding capture, 57-year-old Alhaji Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Olowoidiogede or Temo, has been apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Mbonu and his associate were arrested on Wednesday, July 24.

