The EFCC operatives caught in a viral video fighting with military personnel have been fact-checked

It was discovered that the video was a skit done in 2023 but was recently shared on social media to portray the EFCC in bad light

During the fact-checking, the EFCC commented on the skit in 2013 and warned against the unauthorized use of its identity

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has faced public backlash for allegedly raiding private properties, leading to outrage and tension.

A video posted by one Bishop X (@BishopPOEvang) showed EFCC officials brawling with military personnel, sparking widespread attention.

Video claiming EFCC and military personnel in brawl is a skit Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Fake video of EFCC against military personnel

The video, posted on July 5, 2024, showed a 22-second clip of the altercation with the caption, "EFCC una see una life? Nonsense."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The post went viral, generating over 1 million views and thousands of likes, reposts, and comments.

Most users supported the military's actions, while others questioned the video's authenticity.

Fact-checking organization DUBAWA investigated the video and found it to be a comedy skit posted on Facebook in November 2023.

The video was fact-checked using a Google Reverse Image search, and the result indicated that it was uploaded in 2023. One Facebook user first posted a screenshot of the video with the name Labour Party Plateau state chapter.

The skit was created by a comedian, Custodian Mej, and was not a real incident involving EFCC officials and military personnel.

Why video of EFCC officials and military personnel faked

DUBAWA found no credible news reports of a recent brawl between EFCC officials and military personnel, confirming the video was a staged comedy skit.

The EFCC, in a statement, warned against the unauthorized use of its identity for skit-making. The statement partly read:

“EFCC"and Army Wahala” is " caricature of the EFCC'EFCC'sational etiquette. The shameful characterization of supposed Commission operatives in the video unleashing terror on "susp" cts" is "ot only embarrassing but indicative of a deliberate attempt to cast shadows on the EFCC'EFCC'se.

EFCC chairman narrates his experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede had explained that he was profiled in a South Asia country when he went to a conference just because he is a Nigerian.

Olukoyede maintained that the international community was too embarrassed, which was why they had to maximize the fight against cybercrime in Nigeria.

The EFCC boss maintained that his friend had a similar experience in another country, adding that everyone must join the fight against cybercrime.

Source: Legit.ng