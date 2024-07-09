EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede has explained that he was profiled in a South Asia country when he went to a conference just because he is a Nigeria

Olukoyede maintained that the embarrassment in the international community was too much, and this was why they had to maximise the fight against cybercrime in Nigeria

The EFCC boss maintained that his friend had a similar experience in another country, adding that everyone must join the fight against cybercrime

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that he was profiled in a South Asian country during his visit because he is a Nigerian.

The chairman of the anti-graft agency made this known while speaking on the need to fight cybercrime in the country, adding that the embarrassment in the international community was too much.

EFCC chairman explained why commission will continue fight against cybercrime Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Why fight against cybercrime will not stop

Olukoyede said he was at a hotel in the South Asian country, and his passport was photocopied, which was not done to others. He had to question the officer because they were aware that he was the chairman of the anti-graft agency in Nigeria.

According to the EFCC chairman, they have been told to always do that for all Nigerians coming in and out of the country. He went on to disclose that he had a friend who had a similar experience in a foreign country.

He said he faced discrimination and potential fraud allegations while trying to make a payment in the South Asian country. He presented his card for payment, but the attendant made photocopies of the card, citing the fact that it was a Nigerian card, despite not doing the same for the white person who had made a payment before him.

Olukoyede laments negative perception of Nigerians

Olukoyede expressed concern about the exposure to fraud and the discriminatory treatment he received, highlighting the unfair differential treatment based on nationality. This experience underscored the need for greater awareness and education to combat cybercrime in Nigeria.

He said:

"They have a standing instruction that any time they have a Nigerian card, they must suspect. They have to make a photocopy so that they have to ensure that I am actually the owner of that card."

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng