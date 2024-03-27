The EFCC has tasked the National Film and Video Censors Board with addressing the escalating prevalence of crime-promoting content in the industry

The EFCC laments the misrepresentation of its operations by skit makers and comedians, noting that it distorts public perception

The board pledges to initiate an overhaul of the industry's modus operandi, beginning with scriptwriters who conceptualise ideas and producers who bring them to life

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken decisive action to purge the entertainment industry of crime-promoting content that has become rampant recently.

In collaboration with the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the commission has pledged to implement active measures to overhaul the lax operational methods prevalent in the industry, which have glorified criminals.

The collaboration was announced on the EFCC's official X handle, formerly Twitter, in a on March 27, 2024.

EFCC said that morally-bankrupt movies have negative impacts on the Nigerian population, Credit: @EFCC | X

Source: Twitter

During the meeting, the commission's chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, emphasised the importance of the movie-making industry promoting morals and good values rather than perpetuating the proliferation of crime-glorifying content seen in recent times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In addition to decrying the glamorisation of internet fraud in movies and content, the commission also highlighted the disturbing trend of currency mutilation depicted in films today.

EFCC then went on to condemn the misrepresentation of its operations portrayed in movies and comedy skits, urging the NFVCB to address such unprofessional practices promptly.

Mr. Olukoyede stated:

"There are several skits circulating with an inaccurate portrayal of the EFCC and its officers. The NFVCB should investigate and put an end to such unprofessional practices."

NFVCB pledges cooperation

The regulatory body assured the EFCC that it would take immediate steps to address all concerns raised by the commission.

The board acknowledged its efforts to combat the growing trend of promoting criminal activities in videos, recognising its impact on real-life behaviour.

The NFVCB emphasised that it was initiating the fight against crime-promoting content at its root, starting with scriptwriters and extending to content supervisors and producers.

The CEO of the board, Dr Shuaibu Husaini, said:

"We are trying as much as possible to discourage the glamourization of crimes in our movies. We are also trying to eliminate all those things movie makers are putting in their works that will make young people jump into schemes that are criminal in real life."

EFCC recovers stolen N4.1 billion property for pensioners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC had won a case against the Kano state government, which had illegally deprived the state pensioners of their entitlements.

The documents of the properties valued at N4.1 billion had now been handed over to the rightful possessors.

Source: Legit.ng