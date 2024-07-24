The conversation between Prince Henry Ode, a Nollywood actor/producer and members of a notorious gang of kidnappers has been exposed

Police sources revealed that the gang had placed one of their members inside the popular auto spare parts market on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos to monitor their target's movements

Detectives from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Special Squad, led by Kehinde Oni, unearthed crucial digital and electronic information about the gang's preparation for the operation

Lagos, Nigeria - The conversation between Prince Henry Ode, a Nollywood actor/producer and leader of a notorious gang of kidnappers recently killed in Lagos, and another gang member stationed at the market on the day of their operation has been exposed.

Police sources revealed that the gang had placed one of their members inside the popular auto spare parts market on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos.

Police expose last-minute conversation with deadly kidnapper gang Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

The gang member was to monitor their target's movements hours before the kidnapping attempt.

This member provided minute-by-minute updates on the victim's movements and gave the signal when it was time to strike, as reported by Vanguard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The details of their conversation came to light after detectives from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Special Squad, led by Kehinde Oni, unearthed crucial digital and electronic information about the gang's preparation for the operation.

During the subsequent raid, the police engaged in a firefight with the kidnappers, resulting in the gang's neutralization.

The criminals had arrived at the market unaware that detectives, personally selected by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, were strategically positioned and monitoring them.

Intelligence revealed a voice recording between the Nollywood actor and a gang member tracking their victim at the market.

Actor: How far, is he out now? Which road does he take?

Gang member: I don’t know the road. I’m still watching him. Where are you? Have you taken off? He has entered his car, no time.

Actor: Your problem is you’re never calculative. You’re a drunk. Drinking will ruin your life. You had information about the man’s movement and didn’t tell us earlier? Keep drinking. Just give me the information I need. After we succeed and you get your share, you can spend it all on drinks. How many times did I call you? We’re on our way.

Gang member: Please don’t be angry with me, no vex. You know how Ladipo is now.

Actor: Be careful how you pick calls.

Gang member: I am careful, not drunk. I step out each time to answer your call, please forgive me.

Actor: No problem, just hold your phone steady and monitor the guy. Let me know all his movements.

Gang member: I have heard, no wahala.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about how the slain Nollywood actor, Prince Ode, cleverly avoided arrest and public attention after abducting his victims, ThisDay reported.

Sources revealed that Ode often hid his victims in a different part of their location and sometimes played roles involving weapons to avoid suspicion.

Detectives are still working to identify all the dead kidnappers and gather information about their backgrounds.

Police officer, 2 others killed as suspected cultists strike in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the polhadhave arrested four suspected land grabbers and cultists in connection with the mayhem in Gberigbe town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The arrest followed the killing of three persons, including a police officer, who had come to maintain peace and prevent the forceful takeover of lands in the troubled community.

Source: Legit.ng