Suspected land grabbers and cultists behind the mayhem in Gberigbe town in Ikorodu have been arrested

The suspects were nabbed by the police following the killing of a cop and two other unidentified people

Gberigbe town where the incident occurred was said to have been in turmoil following the withdrawal of policemen from the community

Ikorodu, Lagos state - The police have arrested four suspected land grabbers and cultists in connection with the mayhem in Gberigbe town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The Nation reported that the arrest followed the killing of three persons, including a police officer, who had come to maintain peace and prevent the forceful takeover of lands in the troubled community.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state police commissioner, addressing newsmen during a demonstration against the re-opening of the Lekki toll plaza. Photo: Adeyinka Yusuf/Majority World

Source: Getty Images

The secretary to the Orelade/Ladera Royal Family of Gberigbe land, Olayiwola Akanmu, said a combined force of land grabbers and cultists started unleashing terror on the community after the withdrawal of some policemen who had been keeping watch since June following a signal from Abuja.

Akanmu said the development opened another floodgate for armed robbers who have been terrorising the area since June.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Insecurity: Commissioner of police orders 24-hour stop and search in Lekki

Meanwhile, the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a 24-hour stop and search operation and vehicular patrol in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

Odumosu gave the order following reports of armed robbers who disguised as street beggars to harm innocent residents of the area.

The directive was contained in a statement on Monday, August 16, by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, titled,’ Re: Robbers Disguising As Beggars to take Over Lekki, Ajah Residents cry out’.

IPOB has threatened to kill me - Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide

In another report, Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser on drainage and water resources to the Lagos state governor, has claimed that the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), threatened to kill him.

The politician made the claim in an open letter addressed to the inspector general of police and southeast governors and posted via his official Facebook page.

He said the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary arm of IPOB has banned him from visiting the southeast region of the country. Igbokwe questioned why leaders and prominent people in Igbo land were not openly condemning the activities of the secessionists.

Source: Legit